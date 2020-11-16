Cuyahoga Community College President Alex Johnson was recently named the AJC Cleveland 2020 Richard H. Adler Community Leadership Award for his service and commitment to Northeast Ohio. The distinction is given to civic leaders who make an exceptional impact on the community and the lives of its residents, according to a news release.
“I am proud to accept, on behalf of Tri-C, the Adler Award from AJC Cleveland, who we join in helping to make Cleveland a city where all are welcome and able to thrive,” Johnson said in the release. “We look forward to our collaboration for years to come.”
Tom Adler, co-chair of the award reception named in his father’s memory, commended Johnson for his inspirational and life-changing leadership. He said Johnson has helped create an environment of success.
“We are pleased to recognize Dr. Johnson for his inspirational leadership, great achievements, and commitment to bettering our community,” Adler said in the release. “His innovative vision has transformed Cleveland, expanded opportunities for higher education, and enabled a generation of students to achieve their dreams. With a strong intellect, keen insight, and deep humanity Alex believes in possibilities, breaks barriers, eliminates challenges and provides an environment in which staff and students may thrive.”
Johnson has served as Tri-C president since 2013 and reshaped the student experience with a strong focus on access, equity and success. Graduation rates and totals have reached record numbers and continue to climb under his guidance.
His leadership extends off campus and into the community. Examples include leading a citywide commemoration of Carl and Louis Stokes; co-chairing the selection committee for the Cleveland Community Police Commission; and supporting the creation of Tri-C’s Stand for Racial Justice alliance.
Recently under Johnson’s leadership, Tri-C was selected as intermediary for the Workforce Connect Healthcare Sector Partnership.
Since 1996, the AJC has presented the award as a tribute to Richard H. Adler’s legacy and vision for Cleveland. In his professional life as president and CEO of the Joseph and Feiss Company, as executive vice president of the Greater Cleveland Growth Association and through his dedication to the AJC, Adler demonstrated the highest ideals of leadership, commitment to our community and philanthropy, according to the release.
This year’s reception will not take place due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The AJC intends to recognize Johnson next fall while also honoring its 2021 recipient.