With the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19 and surging case counts, Cuyahoga Community College announced Oct. 28 it will suspend spring sports in 2021 for the safety of student-athletes, coaches and spectators.
According to a news release, the risk of spreading COVID-19 during team activities is simply too great at this time and it would be challenging – if not impossible – to implement the precautions and protocols needed to ensure a safe environment during competition, practices and other aspects of athletics.
In June, the college decided to suspend fall and winter athletics given similar concerns. A decision on spring sports was delayed at that time in hopes the outbreak would subside.
The suspension of spring sports affects three teams – men’s baseball, women’s softball and women’s track – that often earn national rankings and recognition. The teams also had their 2020 seasons suspended due to COVID-19.