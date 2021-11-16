The Cuyahoga Community College Metro campus courtyard will be renamed in honor of Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson for his dedication to the college. A scholarship will also be named in his honor, The Honorable Frank G. Jackson Committed to Cleveland Scholarship Fund.
Throughout his career, Jackson has been a supporter of Tri-C and as he prepares to step down after 16 years as mayor, the college is showing its appreciation for his many years of support with a courtyard dedication and new scholarship fund, according to a news release.
Jackson, who earned his first degree at Tri-C, has championed many initiatives involving the college, including Cleveland Promise, which provided Cleveland Metropolitan School District students with tuition support at Tri-C; and the Community Benefits Agreement, an arrangement between the city and local contractors that provided work opportunities for Cleveland residents trained by Tri-C programs, the release stated.
“Frank Jackson has been one of Tri-C’s most influential supporters throughout his long and illustrious career,” Tri-C President Alex Johnson said in the release. “As he prepares to leave office, we look forward to honoring him by acknowledging his accomplishments and how much he has meant to Tri-C and Greater Cleveland.”