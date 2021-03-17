Cuyahoga Community College will increase its credit hour rate by $5 beginning with the summer 2021 session, raising the new cost per credit hour to $119.54 for county residents.
According to a news release, Tri-C’s rate still remains the lowest in Ohio and is only the second tuition modification since 2014. The most recent adjustment was in 2018. The college’s board of trustees approved the tuition increase in 2020, but chose to delay its implementation due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Cuyahoga County residents.
“We know the college serves its community best by combining affordability with a tradition of academic excellence,” Andrew Randall, chair of the board of trustees, said in the release. “Nowhere else in Ohio will you find a tuition rate that makes higher education as accessible as it is at Tri-C.”
Tri-C still provides multiple options to help lower academic costs while working towards degree and certificate completion, including the full tuition assistance program for county residents facing financial hardship due to the pandemic. Emergency federal funds allocated in response to the pandemic are also available to students as grant dollars, and can be used for tuition, fees, food, housing and health care costs that could impact educational advancement.
Other cost-saving programs for students include 15+ Perks, the 30 credit hour standard and the tuition guarantee. Under the tuition guarantee, eligible full-time students now enrolled at the college will be locked into the current tuition rate for up to three years.
“Tri-C firmly believes that student success begins with access,” Alex Johnson, the college’s president, said in the release. “We will continue to find ways to keep higher education affordable and create opportunities for those with the desire to become college graduates.”
Priority registration for the summer session opens March 22.