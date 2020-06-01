To expand community access to education and job training during the COVID-19 pandemic, Cuyahoga Community College is offering a free online workforce success seminar this summer.
Designed to build the skills needed to succeed in the workplace, while providing an introduction to Tri-C and its resources, the online seminar, which begins June 8, allows participants to: earn college credit; identify and boost employable skills; get help with career planning, resume writing and job searching; and improve study, time management and problem-solving skills.
It will run through the first week of August.
Instruction materials will be available online for self-paced review, with morning and evening sessions with the instructor at designated times.
The seminar is open to the community. Visit tri-c.edu/accesscenters to register or learn more.