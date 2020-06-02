Cuyahoga Community College will offer full tuition assistance to offset academic and workforce training costs for Cuyahoga County residents facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The program is for new or returning students.
The funding can be used toward academic credit courses or workforce training programs. Students can begin the program this summer or fall, with funding available for three consecutive sessions – summer, fall and spring or fall, spring and summer.
Assistance can cover up to one year of academic courses or the full length of a workforce training program.
“These are uncertain times, but people don’t have to put their futures on hold,” Tri-C President Alex Johnson said in a news release. “Thanks to the generous support of Tri-C Foundation donors, this program will allow people to earn a degree or credential in a high-demand field that pays a family-sustaining wage without incurring any tuition costs.”
Students should visit tri-c.edu/tuitionassistance or call 216-987-6000 for more information or to begin the application process.
The program is being financed through donations to the Cuyahoga Community College Foundation, including gifts such as a $500,000 donation from Anne-Marie and Sam Petros that created the Petros Family Student Relief Fund.