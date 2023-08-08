Following an “alarming” number of collision-related bird deaths at Cuyahoga Community College’s Westshore campus in Westlake, the university installed bird-strike mitigation technology, according to a news release.
“When I started at Westshore, the issue of bird strikes was one of the first things brought to my attention,” Scott Latiolais, president of Westshore Campus, said in the release. “Everyone wanted to find a solution.”
Tri-C turned to Suntrol, a glass enhancing film provider in Cleveland, to treat glass on the outdoor laboratory and near the neighboring wetland with Feather Friendly bird deterrent technology. Professionally installed to the exterior of the glass, the dot-like deterrent markers make the glass visible to birds and are unobtrusive to the human eye, the release stated.
“The Audubon Society estimates that about one billion birds are killed each year due to collisions with glass, making glass collision the second leading cause of bird deaths annually,” John Hansen, Suntrol’s owner, said in the release. “Two-thirds of North American bird species are facing extinction, and we applaud Tri-C for taking action to address this important conservation issue.”
Built next to a wetland, birds mistook the reflection of the tree canopy in the windows on the north side of the building as a continuation of their habitat.
“Since Suntrol installed Feather Friendly, the bird-strike deaths in the treated areas have been eliminated,” Erica Stevenson, associate professor of biology at the Westshore campus, said in the release. “This is exciting and significant, especially as we near the end of early bird migration season.”
Students recognize the installation of bird-strike mitigation technology as a positive addition to campus and have witnessed an uptick in the variety of bird species present.
“I have witnessed a remarkable transformation in the variety of bird species this year, and I think this can be attributed to the installation of bird-strike mitigation,” Maria Perez, Westshore campus student and member of the Environmental Club, said in the release.