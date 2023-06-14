Troon® has been selected to operate Highland Park Golf Course, the 36-hole facility in Highland Hills, according to a news release.
Headquarted in Scottsdale, Ariz., Troon is a leader in providing golf and club-related leisure and hospitality services. Indigo Sports, a Troon company, will oversee golf operations and food and beverage operations for the city of Cleveland-owned golf facility and the Highland Park Golf Foundation.
The Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit comprised of local business and community leaders, frequent Highland Park golfers and others, is leading the revitalization, operations and management of Highland Park Golf Course for the city of Cleveland, the release stated. The foundation’s mission is to promote and protect an accessible, diverse, affordable and engaging experience at Highland Park Golf Course to positively impact the local Cleveland community.
“We are thrilled with the team that has come together to preserve and improve this historic gem,” Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb said in the release. “Highland is the first place I played golf as a young man, and I am confident that Highland Park Golf Foundation’s passion for the course coupled with Troon’s expertise will result in an elevated golf experience that is affordable and accessible.”
Highland Park Golf Course opened in the late 1920s, with both the Blue Course and the Red Course designed by Sandy Alves. Both courses feature bent grass greens and bluegrass fairways, the release stated. In the 1950s and 1960s, the course was home to local Black golf leagues and hosted the inaugural PGA Minority Collegiate Golf Championship in 1987.
The Cleveland Open was held at Highland Park Golf Course in the mid-1960s and saw greats like Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Tony Lema. It is where Cleveland native Bob Hope first played golf and is recognized as one of the Charlie Sifford’s home courses, according to the release.
Troon and its family brands operate 140 municipal courses throughout the United States, and is operating under a similar nonprofit management model with the National Links Trust in Washington D.C. and three public golf courses.
Troon manages Briardale Greens in Euclid, the Raintree Golf & Event Center in Green and the six golf courses owned by the city of Cincinnati, the release stated.