A snow plow operator on his way to plow the parking lot at Village Square fell asleep at the wheel Dec. 25 and plowed through the front of TJ Maxx in Village Square shopping center in Woodmere, according to police.
Sgt. Christopher Colon of the Woodmere Police Department said the 34-year-old driver told him he fell asleep.
The Pepper Pike Fire Department responded first on the scene to a 7:48 a.m. call with a ladder truck and ambulance, which transported the driver to Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights with minor injuries, Colon said.
Colon said the driver was charged with failure to control a vehicle. He estimated damage to the store at 27049 Chagrin Blvd. at more than $450,000, including structural damage and damage to items in the store.
The Pepper Pike Fire Department requested aid from East Side Tech Rescue, which shored up the damaged canopy post, Pepper Pike Fire Chief John Frazier said.