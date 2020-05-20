Justin E. Herdman, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, is being nominated by President Donald J. Trump to serve as U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C.
Herdman is expected to remain in Ohio until his appointment is confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
While serving in his current role, Herdman has taken a strong stance against hate crimes and spoken out about hate. He and his staff have has participated in at least one forum on fighting anti-Semitism as well.
Herdman was Trump’s nominee to his current post in 2017. Since then, he has been a member of the attorney general’s advisory committee of U.S. Attorneys, of which he is currently the vice chair. In this role, Herdman serves as one of 15 U.S. Attorneys charged with developing and offering recommendations to improve management, operations, and functions of United States Attorneys’ offices nationwide, as well as the Department of Justice, more broadly.
Prior to his service as U.S. attorney, Herdman was a partner at Jones Day in Cleveland, where he represented businesses and individuals in civil litigation and under criminal investigation.