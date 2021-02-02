In collaboration with Beachwood High School’s Minority Achievement Committee Scholars, The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood has announced its Judaism, Racial Justice, and Community Engagement pilot program, in partnership with the high school.
The new initiative, created by senior rabbi Rabbi Jonathan Cohen, and led by Rabbi Yael Dadoun and Kevin Houchins, director of equity and community engagement at Beachwood City Schools, will convene Beachwood High School students who already participate in the district’s program and the Temple learning center’s high school students.
Through a series of meetings throughout the semester, which started Jan. 30, students will work together to enhance their knowledge of American history and the American Jewish experience; explore race relations and the challenge of justice; learn to become allies in the work of justice; and develop leadership skills, according to a news release.
Cohen said the idea of bringing temple students into this program stemmed from the natural relationship between The Temple-Tifereth Israel and the high school.
“The Temple-Tifereth Israel is in Beachwood, and the Beachwood school district is, in many ways, our district,” he said. “There is an organic link, and we want to make sure we appreciate that. There is something organic here that underlines this program exactly.”
Students at The Temple-Tifereth Israel already learn about justice, equity and the significance of reaching out beyond their community, but Cohen said seeing what Houchins does at the high school inspired him to go a step further.
“We have experienced and seen firsthand the tremendous leadership of Kevin in the Beachwood school district regarding education in equity, racial bias and cultural bias since his appointment,” he said. “It became clear to me that we have the opportunity for engagement, networking and to teach students to be allies in the cause of justice, equity and greater understanding. It is one thing to talk about these things, and quite another to do them. That is the core and root of this program.”
Other similar programs may have these conversations and hold events with similar goals, but Houchins finds there is never an equal discussion.
“That is a priority for us, because that is when you arrive at true understanding,” he said. “So, when we started this some years ago with a series of movies that highlighted historical events where African American and Jewish communities combined to work towards change, that prompted us to continue. It was then very natural for us when Rabbi Cohen reached out because it has been what MAC Scholars has been about for years.”
As Houchin’s MAC Scholars are also high school students, Cohen said it made the most sense to also have the temple’s students be of the same age. But that wasn’t the only reason to offer this to high school-aged students, he said.
“I believe high school students are at an age wherein they are neither too young or likely to be too intimidated to be engaged in this kind of interaction, nor are they in certain ways set in their ways,” he said. “So, high school is an excellent time to engage in this kind of program. I think if we wait beyond high school age, we kind of miss the boat. That concerns me.”
Cohen added the program also trains students for life beyond high school and college.
“I would like our students to emerge out of the temple and the Beachwood school district knowing how to network, how to work with people who look differently than they do, think different than they do and have different priorities and interests, and with different societal grievances and goals, and how they can cross those boundaries and work with them,” he said.
And creating these opportunities to show leadership and initiative in race and equity conversations is largely how the program will operate, Dadoun said.
“This is a real leadership opportunity for young people, in terms of letting them be part of the conversation surrounding racial justice,” she said. “This is an opportunity for them to take initiative and create the structure. Of course, ideally, we’d have these conversations in a room together with real eye contact. So, COVID-19 has made it more challenging, but it has allowed us to be more creative, thoughtful and adamant to accomplish our goals.”
At the end of the program, which will continue with new groups of students, Houchins hopes participants find their voice and “continue to express themselves, which is one of the building blocks of leadership.”
“When they go their various ways, we hope they’re leaders in the communities and schools they go to,” he said. “And when they graduate college, that they feel encouraged to pursue diversity in their employment. By opening this door now, it’ll also create the opportunity to create more diverse workplaces and opportunities to help one another.”