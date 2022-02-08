The Temple-Tifereth Israel will partner with Cleveland-based Baroque music ensemble Apollo’s Fire to host an interfaith panel discussion on Handel’s oratorio “Israel in Egypt” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at The Temple at 26000 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood.
Three Cleveland clergy members along with Apollo’s Fire artistic director Jeannette Sorrell will discuss the ancient and modern resonances of Handel’s Exodus story for Jews, Muslims and Christians. The themes of plagues, pestilence, exile, slavery and liberation will be discussed from the perspective of each faith.
The featured clergy are Rabbi Roger Klein from The Temple-Tifereth Israel, the Rev. John Lentz from Forest Hill Presbyterian Church and Imam Ramez Islambouli from Case Western Reserve University. The panel discussion is free, but registration is required.
This panel discussion is a special event leading up to Apollo’s Fire’s presentation of Handel’s Israel in Egypt at several Northeast Ohio venues, including TTTI at 8 p.m. Feb. 19.
For more information, visit apollosfire.org.