The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood commemorated the 75th anniversary of the landmark vote declaring Israel’s statehood and celebrated Rabbi Abba Hillel Silver’s legacy during the weekend of Dec. 2 and Dec. 3 that included a special Silver Scholar Kabbalat Shabbat featuring Silver Scholar Amb. Martin Indyk, the Silver family and members of The Cleveland Orchestra.
There was also a presentation on the digitization of the Silver Archives by the Western Reserve Historical Society and a panel discussion with Rabbi Jonathan Cohen, David Fleshler, Case Western Reserve University vice provost for international affairs, and Indyk, plus a family program celebrating Israel’s 75th anniversary.
More than 300 people attended the weekend events.
Michael Silver, Amb, Martin Indyk, Adele Silver, Rabbi Jonathan Cohen and Michael Silver