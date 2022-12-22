121622_Scholar1.jpg

Lee Warshawsky, Paul Bernstein, Gini Hartzmark, Silver Scholar Ambassador Martin Indyk, Adele Silver, Michael Hartzmark, Michael Silver and Jonathan Silver

 Photo / Mariana Edelman Photography & Design

The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood commemorated the 75th anniversary of the landmark vote declaring Israel’s statehood and celebrated Rabbi Abba Hillel Silver’s legacy during the weekend of Dec. 2 and Dec. 3 that included a special Silver Scholar Kabbalat Shabbat featuring Silver Scholar Amb. Martin Indyk, the Silver family and members of The Cleveland Orchestra.

There was also a presentation on the digitization of the Silver Archives by the Western Reserve Historical Society and a panel discussion with Rabbi Jonathan Cohen, David Fleshler, Case Western Reserve University vice provost for international affairs, and Indyk, plus a family program celebrating Israel’s 75th anniversary.

More than 300 people attended the weekend events.

