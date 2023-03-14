As the result of a gift from Clevelanders Drs. Ximena Valdes Sessler and Daniel Sessler, The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood has partnered with College Now Greater Cleveland to award college scholarships to under-represented minorities graduating from northern Ohio high schools that qualify for financial assistance.
The scholarship is called The Temple-Tifereth Israel Scholarship for Promising Students.
Alana Johnson-Joseph, a freshman at The Ohio State University in Columbus and graduate of John Hay High School in Cleveland, was named its inaugural recipient for 2022. Johnson-Joseph is an honor student, an all-star basketball player and is studying for a health care career, according to a news release.
Johnson-Joseph, 18, is the first of 10 children in her family to go to college, coming from a blended family of four older half-siblings, and five younger siblings still living at home, the release said.
“I learned a lot about myself just getting through high school during COVID,” she said in the release. “And now I’m working to be a role model for my younger siblings because I want to make my parents’ investment in me pay off.”
Johnson-Joseph said her family and their support motivate her the most.
“Growing up in predominantly white schools, there were plenty of hurdles I had to get over,” she said in the release. “I had advisors and teachers telling me that I was taking on too much to keep my grades afloat. But my mom and dad – and my grandmother, too – were my greatest coaches. As my dad would always say, ‘Never let anyone dim your light.’ I’ve taken those words to heart in every challenge I have had to face.”
College Now’s chief external affairs officer Kittie Warshawsky said in the release The Temple-Tifereth Israel Scholarship for Promising Students is “something incredibly unique.” College Now provides college and career access advising services in over 100 middle and high schools throughout Northeast Ohio to over 30,000 students and adult learners, as well as at its resource centers in Cleveland and Akron, and through its after-school and cohort programming with various community-based partners.
According to its website, College Now was founded in 1967 and is one of the nation’s oldest college access organizations. Since its inception, College Now has awarded more than $88 million in scholarships. College Now also awards renewable scholarships to more than 1,700 students like Alana, who must participate in its mentoring program, as well as to over 150 adults, the release said.
“We are not aware of another temple in Ohio doing anything similar in terms of assisting with furthering educational attainment for non-congregants,” Warshawsky said in the release.
As for the Sesslers, they moved to the Cleveland area 17 years ago, the release said. In that time, the pair has held many roles within the community, including as physicians, mentors and volunteers. Dr. Dan Sessler is a professor and chair of the department of outcomes research at Cleveland Clinic, and Dr. Ximena Valdes Sessler is a retired physician in pediatric cardiology and global health.
According to the release, they’re both longtime supporters of the Cleveland Museum of Art, where Valdes Sessler also serves as a school docent. Additionally, she serves on The Temple-Tifereth Israel board of trustees, chairs its museum committee and is a member of its racial justice task force.
“We considered several options before selecting College Now,” she said in the release. “We were impressed with the staff and felt that their organizational skills fit very well with our mission. We endowed the scholarship to simultaneously support two students in perpetuity, each through four years of college. Our hope is to encourage others to join in our efforts and see the funding grow to enroll more students. The Temple-Tifereth Israel Scholarship for Promising Students is named intentionally to reflect our Jewish values and to involve members of the temple’s racial justice task force who will help select students.”
Dan Sessler said in the release that his wife’s father was a physician, and his parents were physicists and all of his siblings are also professors, adding that education is “very meaningful in our family.”
“We know how challenging it can be even for highly qualified students to enter and remain in college. Our goal is to help them graduate,” he said of the scholarship.
According to the release, the couple plan to remain in touch with Johnson-Joseph as she continues through her educational journey.
To learn more about the scholarship or College Now, contact Warshawsky at 216-635-0155.