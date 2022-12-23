Senior Rabbi Jonathan Cohen and The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood have agreed on a contract extension through June 30, 2024, according to a Dec. 23 statement from TTTI.
Cohen’s current contract was due to expire on June 30, 2023, at which time he will receive a one-year sabbatical.
“Through June 2023, Rabbi Cohen will continue to be actively engaged as our senior rabbi, working in coordination with our other clergy, the Temple staff and leadership to ensure effective and satisfying worship service and special programs,” TTTI said in its statement, provided to the Cleveland Jewish News by Dix & Eaton, a public relations, communications and marketing company in downtown Cleveland. “At his request, Rabbi Cohen will serve as senior rabbi on sabbatical from July 2023 to June 2024. Temple leadership is supportive of this plan and thanks Rabbi Cohen for his continued service to our congregation and community.”
TTTI’s other clergy are Rabbi Roger C. Klein, Rabbi Yael Dadoun, Cantor Kathryn Wolfe Sebo and Rabbi Richard A. Block, who is senior rabbi emeritus.
When Cohen was hired in 2018, he became TTTI’s 12th senior rabbi in the then-169-year history of one of the largest Reform congregations in the Midwest with about 1,500 families.
In an email addressed to friends, Cohen wrote, ”In anticipation of the conclusion in June 2023 of five challenging and rewarding years as your senior rabbi, I have requested a sabbatical leave starting in July 2023 and am grateful to the leadership of our temple for so agreeing.
“As you have experienced, we made extraordinary efforts during the most oppressive times of the pandemic to reach out and stay connected, and to produce unparalleled services and programming. When challenged, as we were, we lived out our vision as a warm and welcoming congregation where people care deeply for each other and every person matters.”
He further wrote, “Starting next summer, I will dedicate my energies to my amazing family, to reflection, reading, research and writing, and to the renewal of my energies. I anticipate doing so mostly here in Cleveland, with some occasional travel.”
Cohen succeeded Block, who retired after 17 years at TTTI on June 20, 2018. In its 173-year history, TTTI has also been led by senior rabbis including Rabbi Isador Kalisch, Rabbi Moses Gries, Rabbi Abba Hillel Silver, and his son, Rabbi Daniel Jeremy Silver.
Cohen, who started at TTTI on July 1, 2018, had been dean of the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in Cincinnati and has a law degree from the University of Liverpool in England. He was ordained as a rabbi in June 2012 from HUC-JIR.
During his installation ceremony in May 2019, as his wife, Yael Senamaud, and their children Eden, Yasha and Ella, looked on, he told an overflow crowd of 600 in the Jack and Lilyan Mandel Building’s sanctuary, “The honor that you have bestowed upon me today is one that I could not have imagined, and I wish I could say I had dreamed of (it), but I did not. I am grateful, I am honored and I am humbled. I’m excited and intimidated, all at the same time. Thank you for this trust. Thank you for the love. Thank you for the embrace. Thank you for the appreciation, especially on this day.”
TTTI now has 1,100 members, according to the CJN’s 2023 Source magazine.
Cohen was unavailable for comment.
