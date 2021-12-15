The Temple-Tifereth Israel’s Ganon Gil preschool is closed due to multiple COVID-19 cases.
According to an email sent to the Cleveland Jewish News Dec. 15, communications director Ceci Dadisman confirmed that several COVID-19 cases have “impacted multiple classrooms” and caused the school to close until Jan. 3, 2022.
“We can confirm that there are several COVID cases at Ganon Gil that have impacted multiple classrooms and the school is currently closed,” she said in the email.
A planned closure was already scheduled for the week between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, Dec. 27 through Dec. 31.
“We are committed to keeping our community safe and are taking all necessary precautions,” Dadisman said in the email. “We are continually monitoring the current recommendations of the CDC and local authorities.”
Ganon Gil is housed within The Temple-Tifereth Israel at 26000 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood.