After joining The Temple-Tifereth Israel in July 2020 as an associate rabbi, an installation celebration for Rabbi Yael Dadoun will be held with a weekend of activities on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 at The Temple in Beachwood.
There will be a Shabbat service and reception starting at 5 p.m. Aug. 26, followed by an oneg. On Aug. 27, there will be program, “Connecting with Our Stories: A Family Experience,” and a community dinner and party at 7.
Dadoun received a bachelor’s degree in political science and theater from Hunter College in New York City. She graduated with her master’s in religious education from Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in New York City. Dadoun has held numerous positions in the Jewish professional world, including as a teacher, youth director and program director in New York, and as a cantorial soloist at several synagogues, including Congregation Ohev Sholom in Harrisburg, Pa., for five years. Following her master’s degree, she served as director of education and principal of religious studies at Temple Beth Sholom in Miami Beach, Fla., for three years. After ordination from HUC-JIR in Cincinnati, she relocated to Northeast Ohio to take the position at TTTI.
“The truth is, this is really an opportunity to celebrate the community more than anything else,” said Dadoun, who is married to Joe Naroditsky. The couple are the parents of Micha and Ariella. “While the logistics of my employment (at TTTI) is the topic, this is really a community thing, being brought in as their rabbi. Because of the unusual circumstances with COVID-19, this will be a catalyst to bring people back in person and try to put it behind us. While it is still around, we want to come back in celebration of having this community through COVID-19 and this difficult time.”
Festivities include a Shabbat service, reception and oneg; a family educational experience and Moroccan brunch, themed “Connecting With Our Stories: A Family Experience”; and a community dinner and party, themed “A Story Through Food: A Taste of Morocco”. The dinner party, guided by Puzzle Israel, will tell the story of Dadoun’s family journey from Morocco and Tunisia to Israel and then the United States.
With programming pulling from her Moroccan-Tunisian heritage, Dadoun said she hopes it will open the temple community up to other opportunities to explore and celebrate diversity.
“Being Moroccan-Tunisian is unique, so we want to celebrate the diversity not only of the Jewish community but the larger community as well,” she said. “We do a lot of racial justice work and it’s a big part of our temple’s DNA. We want people to be able to come together, tell their stories and be able to articulate where they fit into the Jewish story and Judaism. So, we’re hoping this is a waterfall of people reconnecting with other people but also with their own stories. I am so looking forward to it.”