At the start of the Russian war in Ukraine, The Temple-Tifereth Israel congregant John Dunn felt the call to help in any way he could, which included making three trips to Poland. There, he found himself volunteering at the food kitchen at Warsaw Central Railway Station.
Now, Dunn has helped the Beachwood temple’s social action committee put together a program to engage and inform the community about what they can do in Northeast Ohio to support Ukrainian refugees. On Oct. 2, he will moderate a conversation at the temple with featured speakers Magda Dorosz, executive director of Hillel Warsaw, and Andrew Fedynsky, resident scholar at the Ukrainian Museum-Archives in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood and a longtime Ukrainian activist.
“They are going to make presentations about what they’ve been up to,” said Dunn, a Cleveland resident. “And the overall goal is to help people in our congregation and in the broader community understand that there are things that people here in Cleveland can do.”
TTTI and the Jewish community have led efforts to support Ukraine since the war broke out in February, such as raising funds through the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Ukraine Emergency Relief Fund. The temple has also donated items such as blankets, coats and medical supplies to the Pokrova Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church in Parma, where supplies were sorted and airlifted to the region.
The temple continued to raise funds for Ukraine in March by gathering silent auction items at its Purim Palooza, and in April by hosting a Ukrainian Relief benefit concert with the Tischler Klezmer Orchestra. TTTI also encouraged an advocacy campaign for the United States Congress to accept Ukrainian refugees to the U.S.
The Ukrainian community in Cleveland has been engaged on a “two-front struggle,” Dunn said, of both providing assistance to Ukrainian refugees in Cleveland and those still in Ukraine.
“The Ukrainian community has been organizing efforts to support those who made it here, and they have been making efforts to provide principally humanitarian support to people who are still in the Ukraine,” he said.
Dunn recently attended the “Night for Ukraine” benefit Aug. 12, as Dr. George E. Jaskiw, vice president of the United Ukrainian Organizations of Ohio, spoke at the event hosted by EDWINS Too in Cleveland. He said he hopes others attend the temple’s event to hear from the speakers and learn what they can do to help.
Dunn said his trips to Poland, volunteering and working with refugees has made their stories more real and personal. While others may not have the ambition to travel as he has done, there are other ways to help from Cleveland, he said.
“It gave me a chance to see face-to-face the desperation of those who had been forced from their homes with a backpack, maybe a suitcase; mostly older people and women and children because men were not permitted to leave,” he said. “That made their stories all feel more real and personal.”