Tulane University, a private university in New Orleans, announced it will establish the Audrey G. Ratner Excellence Endowed Fund for American Jewry and Jewish Culture in the School of Liberal Arts, thanks to a $1 million gift made by the TAWANI Foundation.
The fund, named after TAWANI Foundation Founder and CEO Col. Jennifer N. Pritzker’s mother, Audrey Ratner, will support action-oriented programming, innovative student engagement activities and leading-edge research, according to a Jan. 6 news release.
Ratner is a longtime Northeast Ohio philanthropist and Jewish community leader.
Tulane University will create the Audrey G. Ratner Jewish Leadership Course, which will marry Jewish culture coursework with hands-on learning opportunities and community service endeavors. It will also create the Audrey G. Ratner Speaker Series, which will bring Jewish leaders to the university for discussions and presentations regarding American Jewish culture, history and ideas.
The TAWANI Foundation’s $1 million gift will go toward establishing the leadership course, supporting an annual lecture through the speaker series and allowing the hiring of a program manager to guide activities and forge synergies with Hillel, the Grant Center, the Center for Public Service and more.
“Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic, Tulane University continues to do impressive work and prioritizes focusing on its students,” Pritzker said in the release. “Education is such an important tool, and I’m proud to know this contribution will help others grow their understanding of American Jewish history and culture.”
Ratner, who is married to Cleveland businessman and philanthropist Albert Ratner, has fought for education and literacy efforts throughout her life, the release said. She served as a special education teacher at Francis W. Parker School in Chicago, where she discovered an interest in helping those with dyslexia and other learning-style differences. Through philanthropic efforts, she has pushed for opportunities to teach others to read.
The TAWANI Foundation, TAWANI Enterprises’ philanthropic arm located in Chicago, will also sponsor a matching challenge grant of up to $1 million, encouraging others to donate to the university’s department of Jewish studies.
Through the TAWANI Foundation, Pritzker and her team award grants to organizations furthering education, gender and human sexuality, cultural and historic preservation, environmentalism, and health and human services endeavors.
Not including the $1 million gift and matching challenge grant, the foundation has presented nine grants totaling $180,000 to Tulane University over the years through the Andrew A. Pritzker Endowed Fund for the Tulane Debate Society and its AFROTC, AROTC and NROTC programs through cadet awards, according to the foundation’s website.
“This gift greatly enhances Tulane’s capacity in a vital area of scholarship, allowing us to engage in a deeper and broader study of the Jewish experience and how it has shaped the history of our nation and world,” Tulane President Michael Fitts said in the release. “We are most grateful to the TAWANI Foundation and Col. Pritzker for this generous support of our academic mission and students.”