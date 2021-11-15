Chairwoman Shontel Brown announced Nov. 11 the central committee/precinct members of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party for County Council District 9 appointed Meredith M. Turner to fill a vacancy created when Brown was sworn in as a U.S. Congresswoman.
“We are excited that our democratic process appointed Ms. Turner as our new representative,” Brown, Cuyahoga County Democratic Party chair, said in a news release. “I am confident she will serve our party and our county well.”
Turner said in the release, “I am honored to receive the appointment by our precinct committee leaders and will work diligently for all residents of District 9. I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues to bring funding, workforce training, and community development dollars back to our communities.”
Turner, a Shaker Heights resident who has been involved in her community for decades, was selected to fill an unexpired term and therefore will run for re-election in 2022, according to the release.
The central/precinct committee representatives for County Council District 9 represent the cities of Bedford, Bedford Heights, portions of Cleveland Ward 1 and Ward 4, Shaker Heights, Pepper Pike and Warrensville Heights, and the villages of Highland Hills, North Randall, Orange and Woodmere.