FBI subpoenas served to South Euclid Municipal Court and to the city of South Euclid seeking emails and other correspondence and documents related to Judge Gayle Williams Byers’ were both unnecessary and “unfortunate,” her lawyer said.

Williams Byers resigned on July 31 and began a career as a television judge with A&E on Aug. 10.

Her relationship with the city of South Euclid was strained for years as she attempted to jail both the police chief and law director. There is at least one lawsuit pending, which pitted the judge against the city.

The three FBI subpoenas were dated Aug. 10 and the records were to go a FBI special agent task force officer who will present them to the grand jury of the U.S. District Court of Northern Ohio in Cleveland at 9 a.m. Sept. 13.

The FBI is seeking “any recorded city of South Euclid City Council meeting that appeared over the WebEx platform, pertaining to court’s financial status, on or about of March and June of 2022.”

In a separate subpoena, the FBI is also seeking her employment file from the city, including applications, promotions, earnings, notices of personnel action, benefits and marital status.

The subpoena to the South Euclid Municipal Court seeks all incoming and outgoing email to the judge’s secure email address at the court from Jan. 1, 2016, to the present, all calendar entries and contacts.

The subpoenas carry the following warning in boldface and capital letters: “Warning!!!! Disclosure of this subpoena may result in interference with our investigation. Accordingly, we request that you do not disclose the existence or substance of this subpoena to the person for whom information is sought.”

Jeffrey Saffold of Saffold Law LLC in Cleveland said the FBI, which pursued the subpoenas, simply could have requested the records because they are a matter of public record.

In addition, Saffold told the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 18, “Gayle has known for years of the need to keep records and keep her books open, because she’s been in an ongoing dispute with the city. And we’re hoping that they’re able to pore through whatever documents they receive in response to a subpoena, and if they have any requests for additional documents, we’re hoping going forward, they’ll just ask us for those documents, and we’ll be happy to provide them.”

Saffold said Williams Byers watched her step in her role as presiding and administrative judge of the South Euclid Municipal Court from 2011 through her tenure.

“We know that she has not engaged in any wrongdoing,” he said. “She she knew that she was being scrutinized every day, for years now. So what sense would it make for her to be engaged in wrongdoing? She hired counsel, she had counsel at all times, to offer opinions as to what she could and could not do because she didn’t want to make even a mistake and misstep. So it’s just unfortunate that they went the route of subpoenaing records, because then that causes people to lose faith in the judiciary, which was already sort of on its heels.”

Saffold said subpoenas were served only through the city and through the court and not personally to Williams Byers.

An FBI spokeswoman declined to comment on the subpoenas.

“As a matter of longstanding policy, Department of Justice guidelines do not allow me to provide more information at this time,” Susan Licate, FBI public information officer, wrote the CJN in an Aug. 17 email. “Other than the actions of which you are already aware, as in any given matter, if charges are filed, they will eventually become a matter of public record.”

Keith Benjamin, director of community services and development for the city of South Euclid, released a statement from the city of South Euclid to the CJN Aug. 18.

“The city of South Euclid takes these matters seriously and will cooperate fully with the FBI investigation,” the statement reads. “There is no additional information available regarding this matter at this time, however, updates will be made available as we learn more.”

In addition, the statement reads, “The South Euclid Municipal Court is a separate branch of local government and operates independently of the mayor and city Council. Municipal Courts in Ohio operate under the jurisdiction of the Ohio General Assembly and Ohio Supreme Court.”

Williams Byers was elected in 2011 and has served since 2012.

Previously, she served as adjunct faculty at the department of law enforcement at Cuyahoga Community College for three years and was a legislative aide for the U.S. Senate Clean Air Subcommittee for one year in Washington, D.C.

She graduated from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and sociology and a minor in economics and studied law schools Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., and Case Western Reserve University School of Law. She also holds a master of nonprofit organizations from Weatherhead School of Management/Mandel School of Applied Sciences from Case Western Reserve University as well.

She is vice president of the American Judges Association.