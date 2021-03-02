In preparation for his bar mitzvah Nov. 6 at Temple Emanu El in Orange, Alex Salzinger of Twinsburg was tasked with developing a mitzvah project.
When his father, Michael Salzinger, died from colon cancer at age 48 on July 29, 2020, Alex knew he wanted to do something to honor his memory. That resulted in a T-shirt fundraiser, spearheaded by the 12-year-old Alex and his mother, Laura Fox, to benefit the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. The Washinngton D.C.-based organization’s mission is to empower allies to provide support for patients, caregivers and survivors, and to raise awareness in preventative measures and critical research.
The Facebook fundraiser is called “Michael’s Friends Care About Colon Cancer.”
“I had a dream that my dad was smiling down on me and other kids, and that is where we got the idea of Michael’s Friends Care About Cancer,” said Alex, who attends Dodge Intermediate School in Twinsburg. “Right when I woke up, I realized my dad was really my best friend. And that prompted making the shirts and taking Facebook donations. Another thing was that I realized this journey was very emotional. It affected me mentally and physically. I could not imagine another kid going through the same situation.”
With the funds raised, Alex said he hopes to make a difference in raising awareness around colon cancer.
“I want to raise a lot more awareness on how important it is to get a colonoscopy early,” he said. “It really could’ve saved my dad’s life if he had gotten one earlier. Another goal of mine is to raise a lot of money for colon cancer research. So, my goal in the next two or three years is to raise $10,000.”
So far, the project has raised about $1,800, including donations and T-shirt purchases. Recognizing that as a milestone in itself, Alex said he really is just thinking about his father and the memory he left behind.
“I am probably going to be doing this fundraising for the rest of my life,” he said. “After my project, I’m probably going to make a real site for fundraising. Also, I feel like fundraising, in general, is probably what I’m going to do forever to keep that memory alive and show how kind he was.”
Thinking of everything he has accomplished, Alex said he hopes his father is proud of him. But this project wasn’t for the recognition – it’s about what his father cared about.
“The reason why we really called the fundraiser Michael’s Friends Care About Colon Cancer is that friendship meant a lot to my father,” Alex said. “He has so many friends and many friends definitely care about him. And it really just came to mind for me to put that title in there and show how much he loved his friends and how much his friends care about him.”