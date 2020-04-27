After serving as the Washington & Jefferson College Hillel co-president this year, sophomore Hailey Nudelman was elected to serve as the organization’s sole president for 2020-21.
A 2018 graduate of Twinsburg High School in Twinsburg, Nudelman said when searching for colleges, she only considered institutions with Hillel chapters. When arriving at her school in Washington, Pa., she found a small Jewish community and an even less active Hillel.
Nudelman, 19, said this inspired her as a freshman to run for co-president and for president her junior year.
“I found my freshman year to be pretty inactive,” she said. “The then-president was always saying how busy she was and how it kept her from being able to do things. I thought that I needed to run the group then. I just felt that I needed to get my Jewish identity back and I wasn’t going to lose it. When I was first elected, it was a little overwhelming but I was ready to make that change. It was a lot but it needed to be done.”
With her first time leading the organization alone on the horizon, the member of Temple Emanu El in Orange said she’s ready for the challenge.
CJN: What do you plan to accomplish in your role?
Nudelman: I’ve talked about it with a few other people and thought about it a lot. Since we’re at a smaller school and the Jewish population is so small, Hillel as a whole is also on the smaller side. So, all our members talked it over and we decided as a group that we want to do things for ourselves. We also really want to show the rest of the student body our Jewish voice and make it obvious that we are there. There are all these other groups on campus that everyone knows about but no one really knows about Hillel. So, next year, we’re hoping to do more things that are campus oriented and not just for Jewish students.
CJN: Why did you think this was the next step in your college and Hillel journey?
Nudelman: I’ve had it in my head that I wanted to get stuff done this year and I wasn’t able to get as much done last year as I had hoped just because communication and a lot of things happened. So, I felt I wasn’t finished as I couldn’t get exactly what I wanted to be accomplished. I did get somethings done but it’s not at the point where I felt I could pass it onto someone else. There is still so much more that we can do and we just have to keep working at it.
CJN: What does Hillel mean to you and what role has it played in your college life?
Nudelman: Hillel has not been that big of an organization at my school, which is part of the reason why I’m trying to push it to be more active. I want it to be more and I want it to be more for the other students and myself. I was very involved in my youth groups and synagogue at home, and knowing I wanted that to continue when I went to college and it was difficult for it to continue. I just want it to be more.
As Nudelman continues to build and shape Washington & Jefferson College’s Hillel into the organization she believes it can be, she finds herself learning new things to apply to future endeavors.
“It has already affected me since I get to talk to so many different groups, students and adults on campus. I’m even on a first-name basis with the president of our college,” she said. “So, my communications skills have already developed and that is going to continue. I’ve also learned I’m not alone. I am the president but I wouldn’t be able to do anything if the members of Hillel weren’t helping me every step of the way.”