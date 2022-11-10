Two 14-year-old girls from Shaker Heights were injured in drive-by shooting the evening of Nov. 9, according to Cmdr. John Cole at the Shaker Heights Police Department.
Cole’s emailed statement to the Cleveland Jewish News Nov. 10 said that police were dispatched to the 3000 block Colwyn Road to investigate a report of shots fired from a gray-colored Ford truck with tinted windows.
The girls were in a parked vehicle and sustained “non-life threatening gun shot wounds.”
They were transported to a hospital, Cole wrote, and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call 216-491-1270.