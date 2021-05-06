Local support totaling $2 million, comprised of $1 million gifts each from the Gretchen and Gregg Levy family, and Jodi and Jeff Gottlieb family, is advancing the University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center Phase 2 expansion, according to a news release.
A nearly 300,000-square-foot project, UH Ahuja Phase 2 will expand outpatient and surgical services, and introduce comprehensive programs in women’s and newborn care, breast health, men’s health and sports medicine at the Beachwood campus.
“Community support made UH Ahuja Medical Center a reality in 2011 and will again play a critical role in Phase 2,” Dr. Cliff A. Megerian, CEO of University Hospitals, said in the release. “With these generous gifts, the Levy and Gottlieb families are investing in the future, ensuring UH Ahuja continues to deliver on its promise of providing convenient, best-in-class care for patients and families.”
UH Ahuja Medical Center opened in 2011. Phase 2 will bring advanced care, such as the Drusinsky Family Sports Medicine Complex, Steve and Loree Potash Women & Newborn Center and Cutler Center for Men, to the campus, the release said.
A gift of $1 million from the Gretchen and Gregg Levy family was inspired by the innovative work of orthopedic specialists Dr. Michael J. Salata, division chief of sports medicine at UH Cleveland Medical Center, and Dr. John K. Sontich, chief of orthopedic trauma at UH Cleveland Medical Center. Their gift will be recognized with the naming of the basketball court in the Drusinsky Family Sports Medicine Complex.
Gregg Levy, CEO and co-founder of Verus Management Team, spoke highly of Salata in the release.
“We are grateful to have Dr. Salata as a world-class orthopedic surgeon in our own backyard,” he stated. “He is a trusted adviser and physician to our family and friends as well as the roster of professional basketball players at our agency. More importantly, he has become a true friend.”
Recognized for its first-rate medical care, personalized attention and scientific research, UH Sports Medicine delivers care for athletes of all ages and abilities, the release said. The Drusinsky Family Sports Medicine Complex at Ahuja aims to adopt the same collaborative approach and to serve more than 1,350 sports performance patients annually.
“I say this all the time, but Dr. Sontich is my hero,” Gretchen Levy said in the release. Sontich saved her arm following an accident in 2013. “I was so impressed with his work, that I tested him again when I broke my arm in 2018. We are lucky to have a trauma surgeon of his skill level here in Cleveland. After all we’ve been through together, Gregg and I think of him as family.”
The $1 million gift from the Jodi and Jeff Gottlieb family will also benefit UH Ahuja Phase 2. The gift will be recognized with the naming of the registration area in the Drusinsky Family Sports Medicine Complex.
“For generations, UH has always taken tremendous care of my family,” Jeff Gottlieb, vice president and partner at Gottlieb & Sons and a member of the UH Ahuja Medical Center Leadership Council, said in the release. “As our friends and family age and develop more orthopedic needs, this facility is increasingly important and will help them and others throughout the region maintain active lifestyles.”
Also part of the renovation, the emergency department will be expanded and add a level II trauma unit.
“For Jeff and me, the idea of giving was instilled by our parents and it’s something that we have strived to pass on to our own children,” Jodi Gottlieb said in the release. “This community is our home and the people here are our neighbors. We are called to give back and, in times like these, giving to UH and our community hospital is more important than ever.”