Two Maple Heights men have been indicted on 10 federal counts by a grand jury in connection with three carjackings in Solon, Cuyahoga Falls and Streetsboro Aug. 9, according to a Sept. 16 news release. The victim in the Solon carjacking was a 62-year-old rabbi from Beachwood.
Donteze Congress, 18, and Thomas J.D. Williams,18, both of Maple Heights, are accused of using a firearm to steal vehicles during the incidents.
They are both charged with carjacking, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and aiding and abetting possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Williams is also charged with attempted carjacking and carrying a firearm during a crime of violence.
Both were previously arrested and charged in the incidents. Congress was arrested at his home in Maple Heights and charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, Solon Police Lt. Bill Vajdich said in an Aug. 22 news release.
Williams was arrested and charged shortly after the carjacking took place. He was initially charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony; and having a weapon under disability, a third-degree felony, Vajdich had said.
The rabbi was driving a black S90 Volvo sedan south on Glenallen Avenue in Solon when his vehicle was bumped from behind by a gray Kia SUV, according to police. When the rabbi stopped and got out of the car to investigate the crash, he was approached by two young-looking males who were armed with handguns, police had said. One of the suspects demanded his personal belongings and the victim complied, then both suspects left the scene in the stolen Volvo. The Volvo was followed by the Kia, which was driven by another young male suspect. All of the described suspects wore medical face masks, police had said.
Solon police followed the Volvo using the tracking system in the car. Garfield Heights police found the Volvo backing into a parking spot behind a building in its city. The gray Kia SUV was not recovered. The driver ran as officers attempted to stop him, but was caught “a short time later,” police said.
According to court documents, it is alleged that on three separate occasions on Aug. 9, police officers in Solon, Cuyahoga Falls and Streetsboro were called to respond to an armed carjacking incident. In both Cuyahoga Falls and Streetsboro, the suspects were alleged to have struck the victim’s vehicle from the rear, brandished firearms and confronted the victims after the victims exited the vehicle to assess the damage, police had said.
In the Streetsboro incident, it is alleged that the suspects approached the victim as the victim exited their vehicle, brandished a firearm and demanded the vehicle keys. However, court documents state that the suspects were unable to get away with the vehicle.
Congress and Williams were later identified and arrested following an investigation into those carjacking incidents.
The investigation preceding the indictment was conducted by the Cleveland FBI, Solon Police Department, Cuyahoga Falls Police Department, Streetsboro Police Department and Garfield Heights Police Department.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Peter E. Daly and Christopher J. Joyce.