Two Montefiore nursing home residents in Beachwood tested positive for COVID-19, the senior care facility announced in a media statement March 28.
The release from Montefiore President and CEO Seth Vilensky stated:
“Last night, we confirmed that one of our residents at Montefiore has tested positive for COVID-19, the illness that stems from coronavirus. This morning we found a second resident has tested positive. Both residents are currently in the hospital and under the care of medical teams. We have taken immediate action with the Cuyahoga County Department of Health to alert them and identify all persons who had close recent contact.
“Staff members have been provided with the appropriate safety equipment including facemasks to wear when providing resident care at all times. We also have ample supplies of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). As we continue to receive daily updates, we learn more about ways in which the virus spreads, and we continue to increase safety protocols. We are doing everything possible to support our residents and our staff.
“At this point, we are not aware of any other residents or team members at Montefiore nor The Weils who have tested positive for COVID-19. We will continue following all safety protocols and restrictions which we put in place more than two weeks ago including only allowing essential staff and vendors into our building and mandating everyone who enters to answer screening questions and have their temperature checked.
“All these measures have been taken to safeguard everyone at our facilities, we also understand the ramifications. We know contact with family is very important to our residents and we have instituted several initiatives to provide opportunities for loved ones to stay in touch. These include an onsite ‘communications concierge’ for family members to talk, FaceTime or Skype with a loved one, a dedicated email address for family members and have cordless phones on all units that family members can call 24/7 to check in on a loved one.
“We continue to increase our safety measures at both of our campuses – here in Beachwood at Montefiore and at The Weils, our senior living campus in Chagrin Falls – that we began immediately after we learned of the coronavirus threat. We continue with active measures to stop the spread of the virus and remain vigilant about all safety protocols.
“We are in very close communication with local and state health officials and the hospital systems to ensure we are taking all appropriate steps at this time. All safety protocols and restrictions will remain in place until the threat of the virus is gone.”
A Stone Gardens resident on the adjacent Menorah Park campus tested positive for COVID-19 on March 23.
The resident was “not exhibiting symptoms,” according to a March 24 statement from Menorah Park CEO Jim Newbrough.
This is a developing story.