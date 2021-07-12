The Jewish Foundation for the Righteous has selected 21 middle and high school teachers and four educators at Holocaust centers from around the country as 2021 Alfred Lerner Fellows.
The Ohio-based 2021 Lerner Fellows are Andrew Eggerding from Wyoming High School in the Cincinnati suburb of Wyoming and Libby Buchanan from Zanesville High School.
“There are three main goals of our program, which include: providing teachers with graduate level courses on the Holocaust; pedagogical connections with other teachers and their curriculum so they learn what’s worked and what hasn’t; and to give them resources for the classroom,” said JFR Executive Vice President Stanlee Stahl in a news release.
Alfred Lerner Fellows delve into the complex history of the Holocaust as well as discuss new teaching techniques for introducing the subject into the classroom. The Fellows attended JFR’s Summer Intensive, a five-day intensive course, virtually from June 27 through July 1, according to the release.
Teachers selected for the program are English or social studies teachers at the middle or high school level. They must have taught for at least five years, are currently at least five years from retirement, and currently teach the Holocaust in the classroom.