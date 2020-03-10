Two Shaker Heights High School students who attended the AIPAC conference in Washington, D.C., are under self-quarantine, according to David Glasner, superintendent of Shaker Heights City School District.
"Last week, two Shaker Heights High School students attended the same conference in Washington, D.C., as one of the three individuals in Cuyahoga County who have since tested positive for COVID-19, the coronavirus," Glasner wrote. "The students are in self-quarantine per the directions of medical authorities.
"Additionally, we are aware that several other students throughout the district may have had contact with people who have had exposure to the affected individual," he continued. "District administrators have consulted with public health officials and spoken with the families of the students involved. At this time, there is no reason for schools to close or for these other individuals to be quarantined.
"The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority. We are coordinating emergency preparedness with the City of Shaker Heights and, later today, we will be participating in a region-wide call with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health. In addition, our district administrators are developing a potential extended school closure plan, should events necessitate such action. Finally, we are currently assessing the need to cancel events and district-sponsored staff and student travel."
Glasner said the schools were undergoing daily cleaning regimens in classroom and common areas and sanitizing and disinfecting classrooms and common areas "with exceptional attention and care."
"As you know, this is a fluid situation," he wrote."We appreciate your support in this time of uncertainty and will keep you updated on any additional information we receive."
On March 10, Glasner wrote an email to faculty and staff announcing the cancellation of "all school-sponsored, after-school, large-group events and daytime school assemblies. We also are canceling all field trips through March 21."
Glasner wrote that the district would also cancel all in-district professional learning workshops through March 21, and that a "March 17 Professional Day will be redesigned to avoid large gatherings of staff and faculty. Please stay tuned for additional information."