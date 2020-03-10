Two Solon High students are under self-quarantine following exposure to a person who tested positive for coronavirus, the school principal and superintendent pro tempore wrote in a joint email to families shortly after 10 p.m. March 9.
"Last week two of our Solon High School students were exposed to one of the three individuals in Cuyahoga County who have since tested positive for COVID-19, the coronavirus," wrote principal Erin Short and Fred Bolden, temporary superintendent. "The affected students are in self-quarantine per the directions of the Cuyahoga County Board of Health."
They wrote that the school consulted with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.
"According to the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, there is no reason for the school to close or other individuals to be quarantined at this time. Solon High School will be in session tomorrow," she wrote. "In addition to the heightened daily cleaning regimens in classroom and common areas districtwide that began last week, our staff are again sanitizing and disinfecting the classrooms and common areas with exceptional attention and care this evening.
"If the recommendations from public health officials change in any way, we will take immediate and appropriate steps for the safety of our students, staff members and families."
The email listed a reminder of precautions and closed with, "Thank you for your support of our students and we will stay in communication with you as we continue to monitor this situation."