Beachwood Police Department detectives were investigating the discovery of two spray-painted swastikas – one on the sidewalk and one on a front lawn tree – on Greenlawn Avenue Sept. 20.
Police Chief Katherine McLaughlin said detectives have identified “a juvenile that is of interest” in the case, which she called an isolated incident.
“So that evening, they were covered over with orange spray paint by our police department,” McLaughlin told the Cleveland Jewish News Sept. 23. “And I contacted our service director that evening, as well. And early the next morning, they were removed.”
With the High Holy Days in full swing, McLaughlin said the Beachwood Police Department is remaining vigilant.
“The concern is, obviously, to identify the person or persons that are responsible for it,” she said. “Obviously, if there’s a threat to the community, which I don’t believe that there is at this time, we would notify the media and let them know if we felt that there was an issue. Again, I do not feel that there is at this time, because we do have a juvenile that is a person of interest that we’re working on getting some sort of resolution with that family.”
“... We have plans in place, and we are on high alert. And we are getting special attention and realize, you know, what this upcoming holiday means to the Jewish community. But I don’t think that there’s a threat to the community with this particular incident.”