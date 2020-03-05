Former Vice Prime Minister of Israel Tzipi Livni will visit Cleveland for the first time March 18 to discuss the value of Israel Bonds and the State of Israel at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights.
Livni also served as minister of foreign affairs, minister of justice and as Israel’s chief negotiator for peace between Israel and the Palestinian Authority during the last two rounds in 2008 and 2013.
“We are excited to host Tzipi Livni in Cleveland for Israel Bonds,” Israel Bonds chairman Roger D. Klein said in a statement. “Israel Bonds is a nonpartisan organization dedicated to supporting Israel’s economy through investment in Israel bonds. We recognize the long and distinguished career of Ms. Livni in service to the government and people of Israel and look forward to her remarks and observations. Her varied ministerial positions give her unique insights into Israel, the Middle East, and Israel’s relationship to the American Jewish community.”
In a March 3 telephone interview with the Cleveland Jewish News from Israel, Livni said Israel Bonds is not only important to the state of Israel, but also to the “connection between Israel and the world Jewry.”
“After quitting from politics, I speak in different events encouraging the Jewish community to invest in Israel,” said Livni, whose other ministerial positions have included minister of regional cooperation, minister of immigrant absorption, minister of housing and construction and minister of agriculture.
A supporter of peace between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, Livni has fought for the values of the state of Israel as a Jewish-Democratic state and defends its democratic nature.
Israel Bonds “is investing in something that we believe in,” Livni said. “In a way it’s a combination of ... the mind and the heart because it’s a good investment, but also connects you to something that you believe in and love and this is the state of Israel.”
The March 18 event is called, “An Evening with Tzipi Livni,” and her speech will focus generally on the relationship between Israel and world Jewry.
Because “the idea of Israel being its own state means something that disconnected the relations with the world Jewry,” Livni said. She will also be speaking “about the nation of Israel as a Jewish democratic state – ‘what does it mean, how it was created,’ – what does it mean to be a Jewish democratic state, and the core meaning of being the nation state of the Jewish people ... and the needs to have these values living in harmony and not in contradiction; this is part of our responsibility in Israel.”
Israel Maimon, president and CEO of the Development Corporation for Israel Bonds, will also speak at the event. Maimon served as government secretary for Israeli Prime Ministers Ariel Sharon and Ehud Olmert. He played a central role in the 2007 bombing of Syria’s nuclear reactor.