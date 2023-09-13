Solon High School was named the top public high school in the Cleveland area and ranked No. 6 in the entire state, according to U.S. News and World Report’s 2023-24 Best U.S. High Schools report.
Rocky River High School ranked second in the Cleveland area and No. 8 for top public high schools in Ohio.
Solon High School has a greater than 95% graduation rate, according to the report, and an enrollment of 1,515 high school students (grades 9 through 12). Rocky River also has a greater than 95% graduation rate, and an enrollment of 873 students in the high school.
Other top schools in Northeast Ohio were: Chagrin Falls High School at 16th in the state (third in the Cleveland area), Aurora High School at 18th (first in the Akron area), Hudson High School at 19th (second in the Akron area), and Bay High School in Bay Village at 24th (fourth in the Cleveland area).
Bexley High School in suburban Columbus was the top-ranked high school in Ohio, according to the report.
The Early College at Guilford in Greensboro, N.C. was the top ranked public high school in the United States.
Schools are ranked based on their performance on state-required tests, graduation and how well they prepare students for college, according to the report.