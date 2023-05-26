Singerman, Mills, Desberg & Kauntz Co., L.P.A. was named a 2023 best law firm in four areas by U.S. News & World Report.
The firm was ranked as tier one in real estate law and closely held companies and family business law, and tier two in banking and finance law and corporate law, according to a news release.
“To be recognized by our clients and colleagues across multiple practice areas is a tremendous honor for the firm,” Ronald J. Teplitzky, firm president, said in the release.
The rankings are based on an evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys in the field and review of additional information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process, the release stated.
Publisher’s note: Paul J. Singerman, Chairman and Principal of the firm, is board chair of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors. Ronald J. Teplitzky is board chair of the CJN Foundation Board of Directors.