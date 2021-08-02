U.S. News & World Report named University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center a best hospital for 2021-22.
University Hospitals ranked nationally in five of 15 adult specialties. It ranked third among all hospitals in Ohio.
It ranked in the top 50 nationally in cancer, 38; cardiology and heart surgery, 34; ear, nose and throat, 46; geriatrics, 40; and neurology and neurosurgery, 39.
Its gastroenterology and GI surgery; pulmonology and lung Ssurgery; and urology specialties as well as 15 of its common adult procedures and conditions were designated as “high performing.”
Every top 50 ranking places UH in the top 1%of hospitals nationally, according to a news release. A small fraction rank highly in as many categories as UH Cleveland Medical Center has.
“Our care givers are dedicated to providing the highest quality health care to our patients,” said UH CEO Dr. Cliff Megerian in the release. “We are proud of their achievements in providing care to the patients with the most serious and complex needs, and for their ceaseless efforts during this unprecedented pandemic that challenged us in 2020.”
U.S. News evaluated more than 4,750 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 17 procedures and conditions for its 2021-22 rankings.
“UH Cleveland Medical Center consistently ranks among the best hospitals in Ohio and the United States,” said Dr. Daniel Simon, president of UH Medical Center and chief clinical and scientific officer for UH in the release. “Our caregivers strive to provide compassionate, evidenced-based care while also teaching the next generation of caregivers and advancing the frontiers of medicine through research.”
The U.S. News uses objective methodologies for ranking its best hospitals including risk-adjusted survival and discharge-to-home rates, volume, and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators.
U.S. News ranked UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital among America’s Best Children’s Hospitals in eight specialties, three of which rank in the nation’s top 25 last month.
UH Rainbow’s ranked medical and surgical specialties include orthopedics, pulmonology, diabetes and endocrinology, cancer, urology, neonatology, nephrology, and gastroenterology and GI surgery.
