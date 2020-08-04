Cleveland Clinic was named the No. 2 hospital in the nation and the No. 1 hospital for heart care in U.S. News & World Report’s 2020-21 Best Hospitals rankings, according to a news release from Cleveland Clinic.
This is the 26th consecutive year Cleveland Clinic earned the No. 1-ranking in cardiology and heart surgery and the 22nd year in a row that it has earned a top-five overall ranking.
“Cleveland Clinic is constantly focused on safety and quality because it’s the right thing to do,” said CEO and President of Cleveland Clinic Dr. Tom Mihaljevic in the release. “Rankings like these by U.S. News – along with those by Leapfrog, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and Vizient – are an affirmation of our caregivers’ continued commitment to providing patients with the best care anywhere.”
Thirteen Cleveland Clinic specialties were recognized with top 10 rankings: cardiology and heart surgery (1), geriatrics (2), gynecology (2), rheumatology (2), gastroenterology and GI surgery (3), pulmonology and lung surgery (4), urology (4), cancer (5), nephrology (5), diabetes and endocrinology (6), neurology and neurosurgery (9), orthopedics (9), and ophthalmology (10).
Cleveland Clinic was also named the No. 1 hospital in Ohio and in the Cleveland metro area.