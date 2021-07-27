University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center celebrated its phase two expansion project with a ceremonial groundbreaking July 20.
The ceremony began with remarks by UH CEO Clig Megerian, UH President Alan Papa, Ahuja board chair Irwin Haber, and member of the UH board of trustees Monte Ahuj, for whom the hospital is named..
At the end of remarks, the Ahuja, Cutler, Drusinsky and Potash families as well as Papa and Haber were invited up for a ceremonial groundbreaking.
The expansion will feature: new labor and delivery services; new neonatal intensive care unit; new and expanded emergency room growing from 22 to 30 beds; women’s health and comprehensive breast health center; expanded radiology capacity; a sports medicine complex; new ambulatory surgical center and expanded services; expanded observation unit; and a new short stay unit.
Phase one opened in 2011 with a144-bed hospital, 22-bed emergency department and 60,000-square-foot outpatient medical building.