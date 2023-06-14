University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood held a grand opening June 9 and June 10 of its phase 2, featuring the names of several Jewish families who supported the project.
The $236-million expansion almost doubles the size of the medical center with a 222,000-square-foot, three-story hospital pavilion addition and the 76,200-sqiare-foot UH Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute. Phase 2 will soon be in full operation as the new, expanded emergency department opened June 5 and additional services will open June 27.
With a donor celebration event June 9 and a community event June 10, more than 2,500 people saw the expansion during its grand opening weekend.
“Tonight’s event marks the culmination of several years of very hard work and the dedication of so many individuals, many of whom are here tonight,” Irwin Haber, board chair of UH East Market, said to the crowd of 500 people gathered June 9. “As you can imagine, it takes a tremendous effort by hundreds of people to bring a project like this to life. But long before the architectural plans were approved, long before the concrete was poured, the work of inspiring and engaging dedicated donors and friends began in earnest.”
He explained the work on phase 2 began immediately after the opening of phase 1 in 2011 as Monte Ahuja said the success of the center would be measured when it opens the doors to phase 2. Haber led the phase 2 capital campaign with vice chair Enid Rosenberg.
Dr. Cliff Megerian, University Hospitals CEO, and Monte Ahuja, UH board of trustees and the Beachwood center’s namesake, also shared remarks at the June 9 event and hinted at a phase 3.
“I remember when we had the ribbon cutting two weeks before construction started, (Ahuja) told me, ‘Cliff, before you’re finished, I want your plans for Ahuja phase 3,’” Megerian said. “So, we are going to be able to continue all of our fundraising. So, Irwin and Ida, don’t worry, we’ll have some more work for you.”
Several donors including Loree and Steve Potash, Grace and Michael Drusinsky, and Sally and Sandy Cutler joined Ushe and Monte Ahuja, Haber, Megerian, UH COO Percival Kane and UH East Market COO Alan Papa on stage where they simultaneously pressed buttons to launch a video of the expansion which ended with streamers and sparklers to mark the grand opening.
Following the remarks, attendees had the opportunity to tour the expansion which includes the UH Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute, featuring the William H. Barr III Fieldhouse, a basketball court gifted by Gregg and Gretchen Levy, the Stephen and Penni Weinberg Lobby, the Jodi and Jeff Gottlieb Family Registration, the Ida and Irwin Haber Outpatient Imaging - MRI and the UH Cutler Center for Men.
Taking a second-floor bridge to South Pavilion, the tour continued with eight new operating rooms, the Steve and Loree Potash Women & Newborn Center, the Richard Horvitz and Erica Hartman-Horvitz Neonatal Unit and the Ida and Irwin Haber Breast Imaging.
Kane led the Cleveland Jewish News on a tour of the expansion and spoke of the role of the Jewish community and families in the expansion, not only as donors, but as doctors, administrators and staff. With the UH Ahuja Medical Center located in Beachwood, he also said the center serves many Jewish patients and the community has a lot of sense of pride in the hospital.
“It goes back to where we sit and where we’re located,” Kane told the Cleveland Jewish News. “I feel like that’s been a big part of who we are here at this hospital.”