University Hospitals is opening an outpatient clinic at Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood to address symptoms and effects of what is known as long COVID-19, Dr. David Rosenberg told the Cleveland Jewish News Aug 5.
Rosenberg, who is board certified in internal medicine, pulmonary disease and occupational medicine, is serving as medical director and supervisor of the UH COVID Recovery Clinic.
There will be two nurse practitioners who will act as case managers and an intake specialist with knowledge of long COVID.
“The development of long COVID is not necessarily correlated with the severity of your acute illness,” Rosenberg said. “Even patients that have asymptomatic COVID or minimal symptoms of acute COVID … can still get the long COVID manifestations.”
In addition, Rosenberg said getting the vaccine even after experiencing acute COVID, can reduce the potential for getting long-haul symptoms, and that the vaccine can reduce long-haul symptoms once they have manifested.
He said the comprehensive, objective-based clinic will draw upon specialists in many fields throughout the University Hospitals system and that the approach will be to tailor care to each patient. The clinic will take advantage of telemedicine as necessary, and patients of the clinic may connect with practitioners and specialists throughout the system.
He said those who avail themselves of the clinic may be asked if they wish to participate in clinical research on COVID-19 and might be eligible for experimental treatment developed in the UH system or beyond.
“It’s a learning process for everybody since the disorder’s only been around a year,” Rosenberg said.
The clinic saw its first patients Aug. 5.
“The patient is at the center of the treatment team, so to speak, part of the team,” Rosenberg said. “The COVID Recovery Clinic will act as the quarterback and try and coordinate the care.”
Patients do not need to be plugged in to the UH system in order to avail themselves of care at the clinic. They need only to have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and to be experiencing symptoms after 30 days.
“Unfortunately, after 30 days, many patients ... can have some kind of manifestation related to the acute illness,” said Rosenberg, adding that the symptoms can become chronic. “In fact, these symptoms can involve multiple organs in the body: the heart, the brain, the lungs, the nervous system. You can get chronic fatigue, weakness, anxiety, depression. You can get loss of hair, obviously continued loss of taste and smell.”
In addition, there can be “brain fog,” Rosenberg said, as well as confusion.
The virus can also affect the autonomic nervous system of the body, Rosenberg said, which are the nerves that control blood vessels and the neurologic system. One syndrome can lead to light headedness, dizziness and fainting.
“There are so many different manifestations and people many times don’t know what to do,” Rosenberg said. “And they become frustrated and nonfunctional, many times.”
Each new patient will be given a detailed evaluation as part of intake, and the entire patient will be treated, including issues affecting their mood.
Rosenberg said integrative medicine approaches, pain management and rehabilitation services will be available to patients at the clinic.
He said communication will be an important component of the clinic’s operation and that clinicians will conference with each other on particular cases.
“What we want to do is give patients hope,” Rosenberg said, “that they’ll get out of that black box that they’re in. … We’re going to give them support in any way we can.”
Rosenberg the clinic was formed to offer a continuity of care with comprehensive services, as opposed to a referral model.
Patients should expect to be seen within two to three weeks. To receive care at the UH COVID Recovery Clinic, call 216-966-9000.