University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood will host a two-day camp Aug. 9 and Aug. 10 for Beachwood High School students aspiring for a career in the medical field.
Students will earn CPR certification, participate in lung and heart dissections, and observe demonstrations in robotic surgery at the camp, which is part of the Beachwood City School District’s innovative Medical Academy, according to a news release.
The Medical Academy, established in 2014 by Beachwood alum and medical director of the UH Ahuja Lung center Dr. David Rosenberg, prepares students for competitive pre-med programs through advanced coursework and hospital immersion experiences.
“The learning objective is simple: for students to have fun and explore exciting topics in healthcare,” Rosenberg said in the release.
With a passion for inspiring a future generation of physicians and health care providers, like Beachwood students, Rosenberg also teaches physicians in training as an assistant clinical professor of medicine at the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland.
“I am happy that our partnership with Ahuja is returning this summer,” Linda LoGalbo, director of curriculum and instruction for Beachwood schools, said in the release. “I am incredibly grateful to Dr. Rosenberg for his leadership in spearheading the camp.”
Rosenberg was inducted into the BHS Gallery of Success this year. He has been instrumental in ensuring the camp provides students with authentic, hands-on experiences in a variety of health care disciplines including cardiology, pulmonology, neurosurgery, emergency medicine and sports medicine. In addition to the laboratory dissections, students will explore ultrasound technology and view a three-dimensional simulation of the brain, the release said.
“I believe experiential learning, especially in the formative years, imprints importance in a subject area,” said Rosenberg, whose wife, Enid, was previously inducted in the BHS Gallery – becoming the first spouses to be inducted.
The camp also highlights a variety of career pathways in the medical field as students learn about leadership opportunities in the fields of nursing and hospital administration.
“A career in health care is not a 9-to-5 job,” Rosenberg said in the release. “Advances in health care present many exciting professional opportunities over time.”
His career attests to the varied opportunities within the field of medicine as he is board certified in internal medicine, pulmonary disease and occupational medicine, and has served as an industry consultant and, most recently, helped start the UH COVID Recovery Clinic for patients with COVID long-haul syndrome.
Ultimately, Rosenberg hopes the camp will inspire students to find their calling in health care, as he said in the release, “We want the kids to have fun and transition to careers in medicine.”