Six days after University Hospitals Bedford Medical Center’s emergency room closed, a judge ordered the city of Bedford and University Hospitals to enter mediation regarding the future of the facility, now known as the University Hospitals Bedford Outpatient Campus.
The city of Bedford and Mayor Stan Koci had filed a motion for a temporary restraining order and injunction Aug. 11 that would have forced the hospital and its emergency room to remain open. But the injunction was denied Aug. 12 by Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Steven E. Gall.
“This is an important issue,” Gall said at an Aug. 16 hearing, according to a news release from the city of Bedford, which has also filed a $100 million lawsuit against University Hospitals regarding the closing. “We have had some preliminary discussions and it is our hope that the parties can come to an amicable solution.”
Gall said he would be available to mediate discussions between the parties at the courthouse, according to the release. The hearing is set for Sept. 20.
“The decision to deny the preliminary injunction and stay this matter for 30 days is correct and ensures that these claims will be litigated fully, fairly and efficiently in accordance with Ohio law,” University Hospitals said in a statement emailed to the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 17. “Our top priority as a health system is to provide the safest, highest quality care for our patients and the service changes at Bedford are consistent with that goal. We remain committed to the Bedford community and its health and well-being and remind patients in the area that they are still able to see their physicians for appointments at the medical office buildings on-site.”
Bedford officials said they also agreed with the outcome of the Aug. 16 hearing.
“We’re very pleased with today’s outcome and look forward to having genuine, substantive discussions with University Hospitals’ leadership about providing necessary medical services to the residents of Bedford and our neighboring communities,” Bedford city manager Mike Mallis said in the Aug. 16 release. “Judge Gall understands (this) is a very important issue. We are grateful he scheduled this hearing so quickly and for his desire to help us find resolution.’’
Earlier, Koci indicated that UH has put the residents of Bedford, Bedford Heights, Oakwood, Walton Hills, Maple Heights and others in immediate and serious danger by closing Bedford Hospital’s emergency room. And Mallis previously said UH’s closure of Bedford Hospital has increased ambulance times, resulting in the potential of exacerbated injuries and increased morbidity and mortality rates for its residents.
Bedford city leaders had been working with UH since the closure was announced July 14, less than 30 days in advance of the Aug. 12 closing date, according to the release. Talks between the parties continued through Aug. 8 when UH officials said there was no room for compromise and that the hospital and emergency room closing was imminent, according to the release.
In addition to the temporary restraining order, city leaders have also filed a formal complaint with several federal offices, including the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services alleging “redlining, racial discrimination and breach of the civil rights of the city of Bedford’s citizens,” according to the city’s release.