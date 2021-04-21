Warning: This article contains vulgar language. Reader discretion is advised.
University Heights Vice Mayor Michele Weiss said University Heights City Council is preparing to censure Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan based on “outbursts” in public meetings, executive sessions and at residents.
“Unfortunately, this is not the first time that the mayor has had outbursts,” Weiss told the Cleveland Jewish News April 21. “The council is prepared to present a resolution at the next council meeting to censure his actions. It’s been multiple times already either in public meetings or in executive sessions, so it’s come to the point where it’s not you know he’s in a respected position and it’s just not … a good reflection on the community.”
Weiss said she would prepare the censure for council vote at its May 3 meeting.
“Many people do not follow the city, but many vote,” Weiss said. “So, we just want to make sure that the public is aware of his actions and that he’s held accountable.”
Triggering Weiss’ decision was a report from Jeffrey S. Porter, a University Heights resident, who spoke during the public comment portion of the April 19 City Council meeting in which Brennan called him an “asshole” and a “psychopath” in speaking with him and his wife.
Brennan told the CJN April 21 that no member of city council had approached him regarding his prior interaction with Porter or his wife.
“This is an election year, so I’m sure they’ll do what is politically appropriate as opposed to as actually appropriate,” he said.
Brennan, a first-term mayor, hinted during his March 18 State of the City address that he would make a formal campaign announcement soon regarding his re-election campaign. He has pulled petitions for the office.
At the council meeting, Brennan said Porter and his wife, Vivienne Smith Porter, have repeatedly complained to multiple city staff and departments about the goings on at his next-door neighbor, Daniel Grand’s property at 2343 Miramar Blvd.
Grand applied for and later withdrew a city permit to operate a Shabbos shul for Orthodox men within his home after placing an addition on the structure. More than 120 people attended a public hearing, the vast majority in opposition to the plan to use the home as a shul.
Brennan, Porter said, yelled at him and “used the word jerk multiple times. He said, ‘I’m sick of bullshit emails from your wife. You piss me off.’ … He called me a psychopath and hung up on me.”
“I said many things to you Mr. Porter,” Brennan said. “I stand by everything I said.”
Brennan listed the ways Porter contacted the city, including emails, phone calls to multiple departments. He also said he called University Heights police from his vacation home in Florida using surveillance cameras. “If everybody here had put up with what we had put up with over here, they could certainly reach that same conclusion.”
Porter could not be reached for comment.
This is a developing story.