Cleveland’s University Hospitals has created the first fully mobile and self-contained COVID-19 testing center in Ohio.
The mobile unit helps minority populations or those unable to access immediate healthcare by visiting underserved areas across the region and providing COVID-19 testing at no residual cost, according to a news release.
“University Hospitals has a long history of addressing health care disparities for underserved populations,” Dr. Margaret Larkins-Pettigrew, UH Edgar B. Jackson Chair of Clinical Excellence & Diversity, said in the release. “We know transportation is a barrier to testing in these neighborhoods, so we’ve committed to bringing these valuable resources where they’re needed.”
A plexiglass booth separates the patient from the caregiver during testing inside the unit, and the three UH employees working the unit follow strict cleaning and sanitation protocols between patients. Only one patient is permitted inside the unit at a time.
Only those experiencing respiratory symptoms including cough, fever or shortness of breath will be tested. To be tested, patients must provide either a driver’s license; state-issued ID; or their name, address and Social Security number.
A limited number of tests are performed at each location, and the tests are processed at UH’s core lab with results in less than 48 hours. Results are given to patients digitally, through phone call, or hand-delivered by UH if a patient tests positive and doesn’t have access to any other method.
UH is researching communities and deciding specific locations for mobile testing. Residents will be filled in with details regarding UH’s upcoming visits by community leaders working closely with UH.
“There is a gap in the ability to test for COVID-19 in the most vulnerable areas,” Dr. Brian Rothstein, Clinical Ventures Fellow, UH Ventures, assistant professor of pediatric neurosurgery UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital, said in the release. “With this mobile unit, we’re not only closing that gap by delivering our testing services, but spreading important information about the virus and how to combat it.”
UH also expanded COVID-19 testing to all of its urgent care locations except UH Broadview Heights Urgent Care earlier this month, according to the release.
Testing at the urgent care locations is only for those with respiratory symptoms.
UH recommends patients schedule their appointment online. Upon arrival at a UH Urgent Care, a health care provider will confirm the patients’ medical history, perform a physical exam on an as-needed basis and get lab test samples – which could include a nasal swab to determine a COVID-19 diagnosis.
Available COVID-19 testing continues at four UH Fever Clinics in South Euclid, Mentor, Brook Park and Streetsboro, according to the release. The clinics’ medical staff are specially trained to help those suspected to have COVID-19, where patients experiencing respiratory symptoms will receive fast, safe medical attention.