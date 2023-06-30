After its grand opening weekend June 9 through June 10, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center’s phase 2 expansion welcomed the first patients to its UH Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute on June 27.
The Beachwood hospital’s new, expanded emergency department opened June 5, while additional services opened June 27 in the $236 million expansion that almost doubles the size of the Beachwood medical center. The expansion includes a 222,000-square-foot, three-story hospital pavilion addition and the 76,200-square-foot UH Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute.
Michael Drusinsky, who along with his wife, Grace, gave a supporting gift for the expansion, told the Cleveland Jewish News June 27 he was happy to see the center’s opening come to fruition.
“I suspect (the UH Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute) is going to have a huge impact, especially for young athletes and injury prevention,” he said. “It’s just a new way of doing stuff, very unique to this area. I think the long term (results) will be seen in time.”
The family has supported University Hospitals over the years as board members, establishing the Michael and Grace Drusinsky Chair in Orthopaedic Surgery and Sports Medicine in 2017 and the Drusinsky-Fanaroff Chair in Neonatology in 2006.
When they were approached by Dr. James Voos – who is chair of the department of orthopaedic surgery, the Jack and Mary Herrick Distinguished Chair in Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine, and head team physician for the Cleveland Browns – with the vision for the expansion, they jumped at the “tremendous opportunity” to support the project, Drusinsky said.
“Michael and Grace’s support inspired so many others in the community to support the building,” Voos told the CJN June 27. “And that’s one where it really is a community investment, or really is a group investment, making sure that all of our athletes have the best place to train.”
As the center served its first patients June 27, Drusinsky greeted patients and passed out water bottles, bags and clothing featuring the UH Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute logo. Voos also performed the first surgery in the new operating suite.
A look inside
As patients enter the UH Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute, they are greeted in the Stephen and Penni Weinberg Lobby, featuring art work donated by Penni Weinberg. Just off the lobby is the Jodi and Jeff Gottlieb Family Registration area and the William H. Barr III Fieldhouse, featuring a 45-yard football training field, and the Gretchen and Gregg Levy Family Basketball Court.
The three-level institute also features an outpatient rehabilitation space with six sports rehab exam rooms and 10 treatment stations, 16 sports clinic rooms, a therapy pool and the Ida and Irwin Haber Outpatient Imaging – MRI. Each level has a terrace waiting room overlooking the Fieldhouse.
On the top floor is the UH Cutler Center for Men where patients are greeted by the Joe Team. Caregivers known as “Joe” provide a concierge service to sign patients in and connect them with their care plans and test results. Its lobby features a pool and foosball table, Cleveland Browns stadium seating, a snack area inspired by sights of Cleveland, and a Zen area to relax.
The Orthopedic Injury Clinic is located on the second level, along with a bridge to South Pavilion which houses the UH Breast Center, UH Surgery Center and the Steve and Loree Potash Women & Newborn Center.
As part of the UH Seidman Cancer Center, the UH Breast Center provides care aimed at preventing, diagnosing and treating benign and malignant breast disease. It features the Embrescia Family Breast Center Lounge, Breast Imaging Patient Waiting Room, five new mammography rooms, and the Ida and Irwin Haber Breast Imaging – Mammography/Tomosynthesis/Stereotactic, ultrasound room, exam room and tech room.
With eight new operating suites in the surgery center, the phase 2 expansion extends UH Ahuja’s operating room capacity by 80% with 18 total suites. The center also features the Lorraine and Bill Dodero Family Foundation Waiting Room and several PACU Patient Rooms.
The Steve and Loree Potash Women & Newborn Center offers labor and delivery services in the Danielle Weiner and Michael Weiner Maternity Suite Labor & Delivery Room, the Richard Horvitz and Erica Hartman-Horvitz Neonatal Unit, neonatal patient rooms, C-Section surgical suite and recovery room, well-baby nursery and postpartum room.