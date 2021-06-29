University Heights City Council members criticized Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan for his failure to communicate with council and for “illegal directives” to directors, chiefs and department heads at a June 28 meeting.
Council members said the mayor hasn’t responded to texts or emails from them since council censured the mayor May 3 in a 6-1 vote.
Brennan sent an email May 11 explaining his intention to disband the strategic planning committee and directing staff from responding to council request for support in that committee. He said the administration would take back that function. He followed that with a June 24 email to department heads reminding them that they were not to respond to a doodle poll, not to attend meetings or prepare materials for that committee.
“Council’s efforts to overstep its authority on the subject are no longer countenanced by the administration,” Brennan wrote June 24.
Councilman Justin Gould asked University Heights City Law Director Luke F. McConville to outline his opinion.
McConville said Brennan’s directives violate University Heights city charter, University Heights ordinances and Ohio Revised Code.
“My legal opinion is that council has the authority to direct department heads and chiefs to attend council meetings and to participate in those meetings and to answer questions that are put to them by members of council,” McConville said at the June 28 meeting, adding he sent an email regarding this. “You know, we can get into semantics and nuances and so forth. Technically speaking, the Black’s legal Law Dictionary defines illegal as against or not authorized by law. The mayor’s directive was not authorized in my legal opinion.”
Vice Mayor Michele Weiss spoke of council’s desire to work with Brennan.
“It is embarrassing and shameful that our mayor, who council desperately wants to work with, has not answered any emails since our censure” Weiss said. “We cannot even have a conversation with him. … This is the lay of the land right now, which is truly, truly unfortunate.”
At the June 29 meeting, Brennan read a statement clarifying his position.
“I think it would be best for the city, if instead of arguing over the law, and the relative rights and obligations under the charter and ordinances that we address and resolve the problem actually at hand,” Brennan said. “It has to do with making good use of the expertise of our directors, chiefs and department heads.”
Brennan asked council to write clear agenda items in advance so that department heads can be prepared and to allow department heads to speak if invited to meetings.
“That is so discouraging to work on things and not be heard, not even get the chance to advocate for one’s work,” Brennan said. “I ask the council to affirmatively commit to all this out of respect to the directors who work for the city and out of respect for the residents.”
Gould said, “Mayor, I want to echo the vice mayor’s sentiments that council is open to hearing from you hearing these concerns.”
Gould said he, like Brennan, has heard from city department heads.
“They are put in a horrible position by your directive,” Gould said. “And it is a place where they have communicated great discomfort.”
No vote was taken.