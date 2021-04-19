University Hospitals is no longer requiring an online pre-registration before scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. Appointments are now readily available, usually within 24 to 72 of calling to schedule, according to a news release.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment with University Hospitals, patients should call 216-400-0429. A scheduler will book appointments for both the first and second vaccine dose at the same time.
For patients ages 16 and 17, a printed and completed consent form signed by a parent or legal guardian must be brought to the appointment. The form can be found at bit.ly/3uW2IJU.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3uTkIFD.