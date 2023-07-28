University Hospitals opened a new urgent care facility in Mayfield Heights at 1300 SOM Center Road on July 25. It has also extended hours at other locations in Northeast Ohio.
Hours for the Mayfield Heights Urgent Care are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays.
UH has extended hours of operation at urgent care facilities in Amherst, Broadview Heights, Chagrin Highlands, Concord, Medina, Streetsboro, Twinsburg and Westlake. They are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays as well.
“Urgent cares are an essential piece of our UH care delivery model,” UH Chief Operating Officer Dr. Paul Hinchey said in a news release. “They are a more affordable option than emergency departments for patients who don’t have a primary care physician but need immediate, non-life-threating medical attention.”
UH Urgent Care President Dr. Lee Resnick said the new location and extended hours will make a positive impact.
“Our primary goal is to prioritize the health and well-being of the communities we serve,” Resnick said in the release. “The expansion of UH Urgent Care in Northeast Ohio is a significant step towards fulfilling this commitment. By increasing access to urgent care services, we aim to make a positive impact on the lives of individuals and families throughout the region, providing them with the prompt and effective care they deserve.”