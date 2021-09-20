University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital received more than $48 million from the Health Resources and Services Administration to establish the Regional Pediatric Pandemic Network.
The funds will be used to support the planning and preparation of child health care facilities to respond to global health threats, including pandemics, and support communities in everyday pediatric readiness. This is the largest grant UH Rainbow has received in its history.
Dr. Charles G. Macias, chief, pediatric emergency medicine and chief quality officer at UH Rainbow, is a co-primary investigator of the grant award and will lead the new HRSA supported Regional Pediatric Pandemic Network.
“We began this work before the global pandemic, and 2020 proved how important it is for hospitals, health care infrastructures, government and private entities to work together to create a coordinated emergency response model,” Macias said in a news release. “This grant is an amazing opportunity to grow a national model whose impact can inform all aspects of pediatric preparedness, from daily efforts to global health threats.”
The Regional Pediatric Pandemic Network includes UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital, University of California San Francisco-Benioff Children’s Hospital, University of Louisville School of Medicine-Norton Children’s Hospital, University of Utah Health-Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital and Saint Louis University-Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital
The network of children’s hospitals representing broad geographic diversity will serve as a hub-and-spoke model of expertise to support efforts for pediatric readiness and disaster preparedness (including pandemics) by incorporating specific focus areas, called “domains” (such as trauma, equity, analytics, and others) to define best practices as supported by the ASPR, HRSA, Emergency Medical Services for Children and other existing work groups, according to the release.
“We are grateful for this transformative grant from HRSA to continue critical work for the safety and wellbeing of our children across our nation,” Heidi Gartland, chief government & community relations officer, UH, said in the release. “We are so fortunate to have great elected officials who understand the importance of these funds. University Hospitals is especially thankful for the efforts of Congressman Dave Joyce, who spearheaded this effort, then worked with other Northeast Ohio members, including Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur, Congressman Tim Ryan and Congressman Anthony Gonzalez to get the final legislative language secured.”
Dr. Daniel Simon, president, academic and external affairs and chief scientific officer, UH, said in the release, “The pandemic’s impact on children and the health care systems that care for children extend beyond the diagnosis and management of infectious diseases to challenges with access to care and a behavioral health crisis. This new network will help to accelerate research-informed pediatric care transformation for sick and injured children across national organizations and infrastructures and we are proud to be leading efforts here in Cleveland and the nation.”