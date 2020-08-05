University Hospitals is consolidating its heart locations and labor and delivery operations to better serve the west side, according to a news release.
UH will increase the number of heart surgeries performed at UH Elyria in Elyria as a result of a decision to close the UH St. John cardiac surgery program in Westlake.
Additionally, birthing services at UH Elyria will transition to UH St. John, supported by its nationally acclaimed UH Rainbow neonatology services.
“We know that there will be concerns in the Elyria community about these change, but we’re confident that these moves will benefit all of our west market patients” said Dr. Daniel Simon, chief clinical and scientific officer for UH, in the release. “Experience nationally shows that outcomes and patient experience improve when the number of similar procedures performed at a facility increases. Higher volume care can also be provided at a lower cost, helping to keep health care more affordable for patients.”