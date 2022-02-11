In his Feb. 9 state of the city address, University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan said the city is in the process of acquiring the core retail parcel of University Square through eminent domain.
“We are intervening, as it will not happen without our intervention,” Brennan said of the retail parcel at Cedar and Warrensville Center roads. “When finally redeveloped, University Square will bring housing and jobs to our community. It will enhance our community and strengthen our tax base. We are working with the developers, with Target among other stakeholders, to ensure this happens.”
Brennan highlighted the new Congregation Zichron Chaim shul as well.
“Beginning in December 2019, the administration worked with Congregation Zichron Chaim on the planning of a new synagogue building to address their growing needs, and which will better serve the neighborhood and the community,” he said. “I am pleased to report that the official groundbreaking was last month. This is exactly the kind of project that builds community, and I am proud to support it.”
He hinted at other developments that he said he could not immediately reveal.
“They will be transformative in this city,” he said. “And the people we are working with behind the scenes are as eager as I am to break ground and proceed this calendar year.”
Brennan highlighted the city’s accomplishments under his supervision and walked through the upcoming budget he has proposed in the 38-minute address recorded at his office. He was re-elected to a second term last November.
New businesses, holidays, collaboration
Brennan credited Susan Drucker, the city’s first economic development director, as he named new businesses that opened in the city in 2021: Goodwill Industries, Walk In Urgent Care and The Joint Chiropractic, along with new restaurants, adding “we have more coming like Sauce the City, Byrdcode, Primoz Pizza.”
He said, “The incoming new development at Cedar-Taylor, both business and residential, is a credit to the work of our economic development department.”
Looking to summer, he said University Heights will celebrate Juneteenth for the first time and that the city’s Memorial Day parade will take place.
Brennan rolled a video featuring bands that will play in the city’s summer concert series and said Fall Fest will return Oct. 2 at Walter Stinson Community Park.
Speaking of regional accomplishments, Brennan, who chaired Heights Hillcrest Communications Center, spoke of its merger with Chagrin Valley Dispatch.
“The result will be improved 911 service,” he said. “Not only will the merger save money, it will save lives through faster response times.”
He vowed to work with neighboring mayors.
“I am heartened by the energy and commitment to the region expressed by Cleveland’s new Mayor Justin Bibb,” Brennan said. “Closer to home, Cleveland Heights’ first elected Mayor Kahlil Seren is an open and willing partner to the joint needs and goals of our greater Heights community, and I look forward to doing wonderful things together. South Euclid’s Mayor Georgine Welo and Shaker Heights’ Mayor David Weiss have been reliable partners on an array of matters. And like Martin Horwitz before him, I look forward to working together with Beachwood’s new Mayor Justin Berns.”
He also said he would work with Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District and with Heights Libraries.
City budget
Brennan called his nearly $23.1 million spending plan for 2022 “Putting People First,” and said he listened to residents in developing it. The city spent more than $18.1 million in 2021. Brennan told the Cleveland Jewish News in a Feb. 10 email that the city carried over $9.8 million from 2021 in all funds, including $5 million in the general fund alone.
By law, the city is required to enact a budget by March 31, said Mike Cook, the city’s communications and civic engagement coordinator.
In his proposed budget, Brennan said Cedar Road will need to be resurfaced this year and that the city must replace curbs with every new repaving project.
He said his budget aims for recycling to be done using a bin system, rather than bag. It provides for one 64-gallon recycling cart on wheels for every household currently in University Heights. Residents would place their recyclables directly in the cart, loose and without a blue bag. The service department already has a cart flipper on hand for handling the carts, he said, adding “all we need now are the carts.”
Rebranding of University Heights will get “back on track” with gateway signs into and out of the city, he said.
Calling the city hall building “obsolete, out of date and inaccessible,” Brennan also said he hopes to build new city facilities. “There is no gathering space for the community,” he said. “The buildings for our police, fire and service department are also outdated and woefully inadequate.”
In terms of siting them, “City hall, fire and police would ideally remain located at the current location on the corner of Warrensville Center Road and Silsby Road,” he said. “Additional property could be acquired for a comprehensive redevelopment. The service department remains a suitable candidate for relocation.”
He said the GPD Group will make a presentation to city council on the condition of facilities and that in 2022, the city should continue transferring money to the Facilities Capital Improvement Fund. “Our next steps will include the hiring of a project manager, among other professional services.”
In terms of staffing, Brennan’s budget proposal calls for the following:
• restores the position of senior services coordinator;
• hires a human resources consultant for day-to-day HR duties;
• restores the position of city planner;
• hires additional laborers to collect garbage in order to meet city council’s backyard collection ordinance;
• “formalizes” a regular information technology provider for the city.
Brennan’s budget proposal also calls for purchasing:
• new turnout gear for firefighters and two new police cars, and funding to complete an upgrade to the police radio system;
• a garbage truck, a one-ton pickup truck with plow, and a mower for the service department.
It also calls for funding:
• for modifying and heating restrooms at Walter Stinson Community Park and painting the pool and water slide, replacing poolside lounges and vertical chairs;
• a new website “with improved functionality;”
• the continuation of a home safety inspection program to identify fire risks;
• the exterior home maintenance program, which provides grants to qualified homeowners for resolving exterior violations;
• to pay for a “widely supported comprehensive zoning code update,” he said.
Reflecting back on the four years since he was first elected to office, he said, “Four years ago, the city council passed a budget reflective of this then-newly elected mayor’s campaign platform. Tonight, I extend my hand to the city council to do that once again, so that we together honor the will of the people and the mandate the people put on city government.”